Crime and Public Safety | Longmont man sentenced to 16 years in prison in child sexual exploitation case

Jun. 21—A Longmont man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after taking a plea deal in a child sexual exploitation case

Michael Risinger-Peel, 42, pleaded guilty on May 29 in one case to sexual exploitation of a child and second-degree assault as part of a global disposition, according to Boulder District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone. As a result, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In another case, Risinger-Peel pleaded guilty to possession of sexual exploitation material of a child by a second time offender — extraordinary risk. Nine counts of the same charge were dismissed as well as one count of habitual sex offender against children. In that case he was sentenced to 395 days of time served.

Risinger-Peel is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

"The Boulder District Attorney's Office takes repeat sexual offenses incredibly seriously, as evidenced by the prison sentence in this case," Carbone wrote in an email. "We would like to thank the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab for their continued investigation of cybertips and their ongoing work to prosecute offenders who access or disseminate child sexual abuse materials."

According to a release, the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials applied for a warrant and searched Risinger-Peel's home on March 30 and found additional evidence.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office were at first unsuccessful at locating Risinger-Peel until his arrest on May 23, 2023.

Risinger-Peel has prior convictions in Boulder County for sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child in 2012, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in that case.