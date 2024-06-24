Crime and Public Safety | Longmont man who caused shelter in place to be issued last year accepted plea deal

Jun. 24—A Longmont man who caused a shelter in place to be issued in November after stealing a phone from EZ Pawn, took a plea deal in December and was sentenced to 180 days of work release.

Gary Gallegos, 36, pleaded guilty to obstructing and peace officer and first-degree trespassing — dwelling. All other charges were dismissed.

Gallegos was sentenced to 180 days of work release on the charge of obstructing a peace officer.

According to the affidavit, at 8:03 a.m. on Nov. 21 police responded to a residence that Gallegos and his wife were evicted from the day prior. In the home, police found M/30 pills that they suspected were laced with fentanyl. Gallegos was believed to have fled the scene and at 8:39 a.m., an officer spotted Gallegos running from him in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Emery Street. Police said Gallegos then began jumping fences and crossing into backyards in the area.

A shelter-in-place was ordered as police surrounded the area and announced loudly for Gallegos to exit and submit to arrest. Police then used K-9 assistance to search the block of 300 Mountain View Avenue and Columbine Place before hearing a loud disturbance in the area of 1300 Dogwood Lane.

A witness told police Gallegos was in the backyard of a homeowner, according to the affidavit. Police reported that Gallegos then ran out of the backyard and south. He then surrendered and got on the ground with his hands to his side.