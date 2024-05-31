Crime and Public Safety | Longmont man sentenced to probation for assaulting, choking ex-girlfriend

May 31—A Longmont man accused of assaulting and choking his ex-girlfriend last year received five months of probation as part of a plea deal.

Anthony Solis-Garcia, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to burglary, second-degree assault and unlawful sexual contact. All other counts were dismissed.

Solis-Garcia also had two misdemeanor cases in which he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and third-degree assault. Two other misdemeanor cases were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The arraignment went to immediate sentencing, and Solis-Garcia received five years of probation for the burglary and assault charges. His 500 days of credit for time served was allocated to the unlawful sexual contact charge.

Solis-Garcia is not allowed to ask for early probation termination and will need to undergo domestic violence treatment and register as a sex offender.

According to District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone, the victim was in support of the plea.

"In court, the victim expressed the significant harm, both physically and mentally, these crimes caused her," Chief Trial Deputy Catrina Weigel said. "She is a very strong and resilient young woman, and we appreciate her coming forward to law enforcement and trusting the justice system to keep her safe. This plea agreement struck a balance of imposing a significant punitive sanction along with a rehabilitation component."

According to an affidavit, at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17, 2023, Longmont police responded to a call from a school teacher who received a chat message in an online classroom that said, "I'm in danger, call 911."

When police responded to the Longmont residence, a woman burst through the door, short of breath, and cried, "Help me! He's going to hurt me!", according to the affidavit.

The young woman, who later identified herself as Solis-Garcia's ex-girlfriend, had a bloody lip and told officers Solis-Garcia entered her house with candy and flowers. The victim stated that Solis-Garcia does not live at the residence and that she had a protection order against Solis-Garcia.

The woman told officers that when she wouldn't unlock her phone, Solis-Garcia grabbed her hair and jerked her head back so that facial ID would open the phone. Next, he pushed her head against the wall, banging her head in the process, and held her there by her throat, causing her to not be able to breathe. The woman told police that her vision went blurry.

At one point, Solis-Garcia pushed her down on the bed and ripped her pants and underwear off. According to the affidavit, when the woman told Solis-Garcia that she would not have sex with him, Garcia said "I will rape you if I have to."

Solis-Garcia then tried cutting several pairs of the woman's underwear with a cheap steak knife, but the blade broke off the handle, according to the affidavit. Afterward, they moved to the kitchen area, where Garcia obtained a large butcher knife and sat across the table, blocking the victim in.

According to the affidavit, an alert on the victim's school iPad indicated that class was starting, so she asked Solis-Garcia if she could tell the teacher that she wouldn't be in class. Instead, the victim sent the duress message to her teacher, who called the police.