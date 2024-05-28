Crime and Public Safety | Longmont, Erie police notes: Man arrested for firearm possession, illegal narcotics

May 28—LONGMONT

Sunday

—10:45 p.m. Officers made a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Hover Street. They arrested a woman for outstanding warrants. They arrested a man for possession of a firearm by a previous offender and possession of illegal narcotics.

—11:21 p.m. Police patrolled a park in the 1300 block of 21st Avenue. They took a report about graffiti in the park.

Monday

—1:39 a.m. Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 700 block of Alpine Street. The male driver attempted to elude officers. When the police stopped the man, they arrested him for DUI.

—3:13 a.m. Officers stopped a driver in the 1700 block of Main Street. They arrested the man was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

—2:28 p.m. Police received a cold report of menacing in the 2400 block of Airport Road. They arrested a man.

—3:32 p.m. Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 2000 block of Terry Street. They took a report.

—10:42 p.m. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop near Main Street and Boston Avenue. The driver fled the area, and officers did not pursue the driver.

ERIE

Wednesday, May 22

9:48 p.m. Officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of Orion Circle.

Thursday

Noon Law enforcement responded to the 400 block of Powers Street to investigate a report of elder abuse.

3:33 p.m. Officers took a report of an injury crash in the intersection of Erie Parkway and Weld County Road 5. They cited a woman.

Saturday

4:39 a.m. Police investigated a death in the 100 block of South High Street.

10:12 a.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Parkdale Circle in reference to a dog bite that occurred on the 600 block of Main Street.