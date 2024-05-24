Crime and Public Safety | Erie man takes plea deal in child sexual assault case

May 24—An Erie man accused of sexually assaulting four girls in his home has taken a plea deal.

On Monday, Justin Whittaker, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual exploitation. Four counts of sexually assault of a child under 15 years old by a person in the position of trust were dismissed.

As part of the agreement, Whittaker will receive a stipulated six-year year prison sentence followed by sex offender intensive supervised probation, with the length and conditions open to the court, according to Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Shannon Carbone.

Whittaker is now set for sentencing on Aug. 7. He is currently out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond.

According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, police believe that between 2009 and 2017 Whittaker had sexual contact with several children while they were visiting his home on Westin Drive in Erie.

According to an affidavit, Whittaker did know the children. At least one named victim in the affidavit was as young as 7 years old when the assault occurred.

Erie police first became aware of the allegations when they were reported by someone to a school resource officer.

In March 2023, prosecutors said they were concerned there were more victimsbut no additional charges have been filed against Whittaker since March.