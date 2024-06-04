Crime and Public Safety | Defense attorneys request King Soopers shooting trial be moved out of Boulder County

Jun. 4—Defense attorneys on Tuesday argued for a change of venue for the jury trial of the man accused of fatally shooting 10 people in a Boulder King Soopers in 2021.

The motion for a venue change has been taken under advisement. Alissa is set for a three week trial starting Sept. 3. He is scheduled for another motions hearing on Aug. 6.

In November, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime-of-violence sentence enhancers in connection with the March 2021 shooting.

Defense attorney Sam Dunn described the publicity of the case both by the traditional and social media as "pervasive, massive and prejudicial" and stated that the widespread coverage of the trial would make for an unfair jury.

"The community was immersed in the publicity in this," Dunn said. "We don't have a majority of jurors that would not be impacted by the publicity."

Dunn added that other forms of publicity — such as the awareness efforts of Boulder Strong, a monument at a local museum and governmental websites memorializing the victims — formed reminders of the event to the public and could impact a jury's ability to be fair.

Boulder County Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner argued against the change in venue request, saying it is not the standard for high profile cases.

"That is not the standard," Kupfner said. "If that were the standard then you'd have a change of venue in every single high profile case."

Defense attorney Kathryn Herold argued that the media would contribute to the anxiety of jurors and risk their privacy.

"This case has impacted everyone in this community in some way," Herold said. "I want to ensure when these jurors come in here they can be as open and honest and comfortable with the process and that they may share whatever they want to share."

Dunn pointed to a recent high profile case in which jurors were promised to be insulated but were "taunted," "recorded and followed" by reporters. One motion for the court to be closed during jury selection was taken under advisement. If approved, it would allow jury selection to be viewed in person only by attorneys, victims' families and court employees. Herold said she would like Alissa's family to be allowed access to the courtroom during the jury selection as well.

An estimated 600 people are expected to be called for jury duty. District Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke will require them to appear in person to fill out their questionnaires starting Aug. 26.

Bakke explained that at least at the start of jury selection, the size of the jury pool would not leave room for the public or reporters anyway. She said the court would consider alternatives such as having an overflow room or relying on the use of Webex, a video conference system, no matter what the outcome of the court closure motion is.

Bakke denied a motion to sequester the jury during the trial.

Following the hearing, Dougherty advocated for the trial to stay in Boulder County.

"Right from the beginning of this case, we've been committed to doing everything we can to ensure the defendant receives a fair and impartial jury in Boulder County," Dougherty said. "That's why I'm very careful in what I talk about when we're together, because I want to make sure that the jury panel that is called and the ultimate jurors that we end up with in the case are going to be fair and impartial and reach the right verdict based on the evidence."

Robert Olds, the father of Rikki Olds — who was killed in the shooting — backed the prosecutors' request to keep the trial in Boulder County.

"Looking back on other high profile cases in the state, I know the Aurora shooting, that one comes to my mind where there wasn't a change of venue allowed," Olds, 51, said after the hearing. "I think they just have to do it in order for their client who they're trying to protect."

He continued, "I think it should stay in this community and he should be judged by the people in this community."

Alissa, 25, is currently in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo on a $100 million bond.

On Oct. 6, Alissa was deemed legally competent and capable to proceed with trial. He was determined to be sane at the time of the shooting in an insanity evaluation that followed his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Defense attorneys requested a second insanity evaluation, which Bakke ordered to be filed by Aug. 19, according to court records.

In January, Bakke ordered the state hospital to begin providing bi-weekly reports on its progress evaluating Alissa after the Colorado Department of Human Services requested a four-month extension to complete an evaluation of Alissa following his not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.