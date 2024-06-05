Crime and Public Safety | Broomfield man accused of fatally shooting wife set for trial next month

Jun. 5—A Broomfield man who is accused of killing his wife at their Broomfield apartment in 2022 is set for trial next month after pleading not guilty in August.

John Ramos, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation.

On Aug. 24, Ramos pleaded not guilty and was set for a six-day trial starting on July 26, according to court records.

He is currently in custody in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Police were called to a report of shots fired just befor 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, in the 11800 block of Ridge Parkway at the Stonegate Apartments, according to a Broomfield police release. At the scene, police found a woman, Ramos' wife, dead in the apartment.