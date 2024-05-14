'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

TechCrunch

At the Google I/O 2024 developer conference on Tuesday, Google announced that it is building Gemini Nano, the smallest of its AI models, directly into the Chrome desktop client, starting with Chrome 126. Google itself plans to use this new capability to power features like the existing "help me write" tool from Workspace Lab in Gmail, for example. The company says it's the recent work on WebGPU and WASM support in Chrome that enables these models to run at a reasonable speed on a wide set of hardware.