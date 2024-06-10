Crime experts share what Indy residents should know about carjacking

After a string of recent Indianapolis carjackings that have resulted in death, police and crime experts explain why the crime occurs and steps vehicle owners can take to protect themselves.

On Wednesday, May 29, police arrested Bryant Hoskins, 19, in connection with two May carjackings, one involving a woman who was shot during the encounter.

On May 28, Indianapolis police officer Austin Kirby fatally shot Jerrett Dwain Gray Jr., 20, in an armed carjacking investigation on the northeast side of the city. A little before 9 a.m. that day, a woman said an armed person approached her car and demanded her keys, then drove off in the car with another vehicle carrying other people.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey, officers were patrolling an apartment complex about a mile north of the reported carjacking when they saw both vehicles. After telling the suspect to get on the ground, he ran. Police followed him on foot and told him to "drop the gun." Bailey said he "dropped something" and Kirby fired at him.

Kirby told him to stop as he continued to run before firing twice. Gray was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

A month earlier, on April 30, Shane Coffman, 51, was at a gas station on the southeast side of the city when he left his car running with his keys inside while he went into the station. It was then that Chad Martin, 33, is accused of entering the car and trying to drive away. Coffman ran outside and tried to stop Martin by grabbing onto the driver-side window.

Coffman was dragged 30 yards through the parking lot before hitting a pump and collapsing. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Martin with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Indianapolis traffic: These are the most dangerous intersections in Indy, and what could fix them

How many carjackings have happened in Indy in 2024?

According to data provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 82 carjackings in 2024 as of June 6, compared to 83 carjackings last year by the same date. There were 224 total carjackings in 2023, an increase from the 216 carjackings in 2022.

What should you do if you’ve been carjacked?

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Amanda Hibschman said that if you do find yourself being carjacked, it's best to cooperate. Once you are safe, you should call 911.

"It's also important that they're able to try to be a good witness," Hibschman said. "Try to remember as much as they can about their vehicle. It helps to have your license plate number memorized, right? Any identifying features that they can remember, all of that stuff helps in an investigation."

Are specific kinds of cars targeted?

In 2023, Kia and Hyundai cars were heavily targeted in cases of auto theft in Indianapolis. Last July, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced there was a 350% increase in Kia and Hyundai theft in the city compared to 2022.

Indianapolis police have not seen a trend in the make and/or model of cars targeted during recent carjackings, according to Hibschman.

What are the motivations behind carjackings?

Michael Cherbonneau is an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of North Florida. His research focuses on street crime and offender decision-making, especially auto theft and carjacking.

Cherbonneau said someone might choose carjacking over auto theft because of the possibility of control. Even though someone can select the time of day, a general location and the parked car they'd like to steal, a lot of ambiguity remains.

For example, depending on someone's ability to steal a car, getting the vehicle running and off the street might take some time. In that time, anything could happen. Someone can sneak up behind them. They might worry that someone could come outside and shoot them, Cherbonneau said.

Carjackers, however, can orchestrate their crime.

"You brandish a weapon or jam a gun in someone's face, and you're kind of making demands, right?" Cherbonneau said. "You're creating that control."

But to reach that level of control, a carjacker must accept the possibility of violence and legal consequences, which can be serious depending on the nature of the carjacking.

"There's kind of this pre-qualification for carjacking, you've got to be able to stomach violence and be willing to use it," he said.

Based on data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics collected from 1995-2021, 59% of nonfatal carjackings involved a weapon and 38% of nonfatal carjackings involved an offender with a firearm.

How can you prevent auto theft and carjacking?

The Insurance Information Institute has a few recommendations for vehicle owners to prevent auto theft, including:

Ensuring doors and windows are locked

Parking in busy, bright areas

Keeping valuable items out of the car

The institute also encourages drivers to be aware of their environment and people around them. Hibschman said that if you sense something suspicious you should remain calm and go to a well-lit area.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Crime experts share what Indy residents should know about carjacking