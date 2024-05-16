Crime down in Clinton, police chief says

May 16—The Clinton Police Department's 2023 annual report was presented to the Clinton City Council on Tuesday by Chief of Police Kevin Gyrion.

"Overall, compared to a five-year average," Gyrion said, "crime in Clinton is down 35.3%."

The Clinton Police Department, according to the report, received a total of 39,015 calls for service in 2023, or about 106 calls per day.

While property crimes, including burglaries, thefts, motor vehicle thefts, and arson, decreased 59.3% over a five-year average, violent crimes against people, including murder, rape, robberies, and aggravated assaults, increased 18.4%.

The Clinton Police Department worked with other law enforcement agencies across state lines in 2023 as part of the Black Hawk Area Task Force which executed 23 search warrants that year. As a result, $142,008 of United States currency was confiscated, along with over 60 pounds of methamphetamine that Gyrion said equates to about seven gallons of milk, over 618 pounds of marijuana he said is comparable to the size of a vending machine, and over 213 pounds of cocaine that collectively equates to about the size of a standard refrigerator.

The Clinton Police Department has two "K9s," named Roman and Grizz. In 2023, Roman, alone, helped to confiscate over 2.7 pounds of marijuana and over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, among other illegal substances.

In 2023, the report states, the Clinton Police Department issued 67 animal protection violation citations and took custody of 126 dogs and 41 cats.

Officers achieved these accomplishments while utilizing Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera technology which the report states is "a purpose-built in-vehicle, AI-driven recording system for capturing audio and video in high-risk environments encountered by law enforcement."

Additionally, officers continuously underwent training.

"State Code of Iowa requires that all regular law enforcement officers receive a minimum of 12 hours training per year, or 36 hours every three years," Gyrion said. "In 2023, our officers of the Clinton Police Department each received 36 hours of in-service training, three times the state mandate."

The Clinton Police Department's total budget for fiscal year 2023 was $6,881,820.

NEW OFFICERS AND PROMOTIONS

Special Operations Commander Capt. John Davis, during Tuesday's Clinton City Council meeting, was promoted to the rank of Major.

Sgt. Matthew Lorenzen was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

The Clinton Police Department also gained two new patrol officers, sworn in Tuesday by Clinton mayor Scott Maddasion.

Markus Hall, from Chicago, Illinois, is a 2013 graduate of Ashford University. He previously was a guard for the Cordova Nuclear Plant in Cordova, Illinois, and a corrections officer at the Clinton County Jail.

Quentynn MacPhee, of Clinton, is a Clinton High School graduate. He then entered the United States Army as an infantryman in the 3rd U.S. Cavalry Regiment and currently serves in the Iowa National Guard working with Medevac Blackhawk helicopters.

CLINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT DAY

Following the Clinton Police Department's 135th anniversary on March 11, Maddasion on Tuesday declared May 18, 2024, to be Clinton Police Department Day.

The Clinton County Historical Society, at 601 South First Street, will host a reception from 1-4 p.m. on May 18 in recognition of the Police Department's anniversary. Community members will be able to interact with current and retired Department personnel and view memorabilia and photos from throughout the Department's history.

The proclamation reads that Maddasion asks "all citizens to reflect and extend their appreciation to the men and women, past and present, of the Clinton Police Department for their courage, sacrifice, and service to our grateful community."

May 18 falls on the final day of the nationally observed Police Week which began May 12.