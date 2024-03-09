Crime crackdown nets three arrests

Mar. 8—VALDOSTA — A recent crime suppression sweep by police resulted in three arrests and the seizure of drugs and firearms.

The sweep took place Wednesday in Valdosta. Members of the Command Staff, Investigations Bureau, Patrol Bureau, Narcotics Unit, Traffic Unit, K9 Unit, Power Squad, and School Resource Officers conducted foot patrols and driver's license and safety checks in the areas of McAfina Trail, University Drive and the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Detectives seized three firearms, including one that was stolen and another that had an illegal automatic switch on it. Detectives also seized more than 42 grams of marijuana, the statement said.

In the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road, a 19-year-old was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon (felony), theft by receiving stolen property (felony) and an unrelated arrest warrant.

In the 2400 block of Knox Drive, a 36-year-old was arrested for an active arrest warrant.

In the 2300 block of Melrose Drive, a 33-year-old was arrested for an active arrest warrant.

"This was outstanding, proactive teamwork by our entire department. This is part of our continual process to remove illegally possessed firearms and illegal narcotics from our community," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.