Crime Blotter: March 5, 2024

Mar. 4—FELONY ARRESTS

Jagdeep Kaur, 27, of the 500 block of Park Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Kimberly Johnson, 40, of the 9600 block of King Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence and committing a hit-and-run. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Lauren Damm, 20, of the 5500 block of feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:09 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Cari Stewart, 44, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.