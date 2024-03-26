Crime Blotter: March 26, 2024

Mar. 25—FELONY ARRESTS

Matthew Archer, 40, of the 5800 block of Poplar Way in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of possession of child sex abuse material. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jamal Penn, 26, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:14 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Omar Luna-Caballero, 25, of the 1100 block of Charlotte Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:28 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Stanton Cooper, 40, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Benito Alcantara, 27, of the 1700 block of Villa Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:45 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brice Stokes, 18, of the 2700 block of Oak Street in Sutter was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.