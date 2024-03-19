Crime Blotter: March 14, 2024

Mar. 18—FELONY ARRESTS

Dustin Canaday, 25, of the 7800 block of South Butte Road in Sutter was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of burglary and grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jorge Hernandez, 28, of the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Kuljot Singh, 30, of the 1400 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:32 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Hannelore Shields, 33, of the 1600 block of Del Pero Avenue in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:17 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Wyatt McKarson, 22, of the 1100 block of Bogue Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 6:49 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Shane Neal, 38, of San Diego was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:38 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.