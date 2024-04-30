Crime Blotter: April 30, 2024

Apr. 29—FELONY ARRESTS

Oscar Lecona Mendoza, 24, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:23 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner and child abuse with gross bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Daniel Loudermilk, 34, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner and animal cruelty. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Maryanne Lewis, 40, of the 12000 block of Rice Crossing Road in Oregon House was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery and vehicle theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brian Shoquist, 18, of the 10000 block of Schroeder Road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Deepak Verma, 35, of the 3200 block of Jasmine Drive in Live Oak was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Carlos Vichi, 67, of the 50 block of Morton Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:25 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Moniche Cunningham, 35, of the 1800 block of Slingshot Drive in Plumas Lake was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:41 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.