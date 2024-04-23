Crime Blotter: April 23, 2024

Apr. 22—FELONY ARRESTS

Ryan Speaker, 47, of Meridian was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:39 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jacoby Felix, 31, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10:10 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Ricardo Valdez Gravett, 27, of the 700 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Marie Gray, 76, of the 300 block of North George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Sergio Castillo, 23, of the 1500 block of Stabler Lan in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail

Yovani Colin Alanis, 24, of Fairfield was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:14 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.