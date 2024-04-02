Crime Blotter: April 2, 2024

Apr. 1—FELONY ARRESTS

Michael Marston, 41, of the 2600 block of Rio Oso Road in Rio Oso was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of child abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Twyla Baldree, 66, of Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jeff Northern, 39, of the 10600 block of Larkin Road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 4:22 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

David Kirkland, 46, of Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12:40 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Samantha Little, 27, of the 1900 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:22 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.