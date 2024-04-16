Crime Blotter: April 16, 2024

Apr. 15—FELONY ARRESTS

Muhammad Ali, 26, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Edwin Robles-Bautista, 39, of the 1300 block of Dusty Maiden Drive in Plumas Lake was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of rape by use of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jose Pena, 31, of the 90 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 9:19 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of violating court ordered protection for domestic violence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Dale Undermilk, 60, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Ruben Mercado, 33, of the 9700 block of Savoy Way in Live Oak was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery against a peace officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Tania Garcia-Ortega, 22, of the 600 block of South Township Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.