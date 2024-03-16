Crime Alert Berks: Tips sought in Robeson Township burglary

Mar. 16—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Offense: Burglary

Date: March 14

Location: Business in the 4300 block of Morgantown Road, Robeson Township.

Suspects: Unknown male

Police synopsis: Robeson Township police are asking for assistance in identifying the person and vehicle involved in a burglary. Someone entered the business via a side entry using some sort of tool, potentially a pry bar. The person tried but failed to open the cash register. The individual removed the entire cash register, entered a vehicle and left the parking lot, heading north on Morgantown Road. The vehicle is an unknown make and model, possibly red. Police are looking to identify the make and model. The subject is thought to be involved in additional burglaries/thefts in Berks and Chester counties. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or Robeson police at 610-655-4911.