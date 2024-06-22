Crime Alert Berks: Police seek tips in Spring Twp. fraud incidents

Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offenses: Access device fraud, identity theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a computer and related offenses.

Location: In and around Spring Township.

Suspect: Jayden Jones, 20, Reading.

Police synopsis: On May 31, Spring Township police filed charges against Jayden Jones following an investigation that began when several victims reported their credit cards were compromised. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Alert or contact Detective Cory Huntsinger at 610-678-3431.

