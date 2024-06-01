Crime Alert Berks: Police seek tips to catch shoplifting trio

Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at its website at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Retial theDate: April 29 at about 11 a.m.

Location: Walgreens, 2203 Lancaster Pike, CVS Pharmacy, 1303 Lancaster Ave., Cumru Township.

Suspects: Three females using a

Police synonpsis: Cumru Township police are investigating an organized retail theft crew composed of three young females operating a light-colored Toyota Sienna. One acts as a lookout to distract employees while the other two commit the theft. They are targeting cosmetics and skin care products from drug stores and are linked to at least two other similar incidents in Lancaster County. The approximate total loss is at least $16,000 between the incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Alert through one of the ways described above, or contact Cumru Detective Kelly at 610-777-9595.