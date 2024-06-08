“Cries for help”: Local heroes save kitten from drainpipe

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Last week, eight local heroes came together to rescue a tiny kitten after she got stuck in a drainpipe. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), Animal Law Enforcement (ALE), and local firefighters were involved. The story of the kitten’s rescue was posted yesterday on HSPPR’s Facebook page.

The eight-person kitten rescue team. Courtesy: HSPPR

The little animal’s “cries for help” were heard by a neighbor and reported to ALE. When officers Barton and Peters responded to the scene, they found the kitten was hiding about six feet into the 10-inch pipe, in a curved section of the pipe where she could not be reached.

The drainpipe where the kitten was stuck. Courtesy: HSPPR

They attempted several methods to tempt the kitten to emerge, including offering wet food and playing “mother cat” sounds, but she was too scared to come out on her own. At that point, they called the local fire department for assistance.

The officers and firefighters brainstormed and came up with a plan: by moving a small amount of water through the pipe, they could hopefully coax the kitten through to the pipe’s entrance and safely retrieve her.

Officer Peters and the kitten, moments after rescue. Courtesy: HSPPR

Officer Barton and the firefighters went to the start of the pipe and began the procedure while Officer Peters stayed at the pipe’s entrance to catch the kitten. Moments later, “Out came a bodysurfing kitten!” said HSPPR.

The kitten, named “Strawberry” is safe and sound now. Courtesy: HSPPR

Officer Peters wrapped the baby cat (named Strawberry) in a towel to warm and comfort her, and she was transported to the vet for a check-up. Her traumatic experience left her with an upset tummy, but now (seven days later) she is feeling a lot better.

Strawberry is currently in foster care and preparing to find her forever home.

