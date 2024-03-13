Cridersville event to focus on early local settlers

Mar. 13—CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society will present a program focused on some of the first families to purchase property in Shawnee Township in the 1830s and the challenges they faced in making their home in the dense forest of Western Ohio.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, in the community room at Otterbein-Cridersville retirement community, 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville.