Cricket stadium to have solar panels fitted

Plans to install over 1,000 solar panels at a cricket stadium have been given the go-ahead.

The panels will go on the roofs of five buildings at the Utilita Bowl, in West End, Southampton.

Able to generate about 25% of the stadium's annual power, the solar panels will cover the electricity used during match days.

More than 600 panels will be placed on top of the venue's hotel, with about 180 going on the roofs of the East and West stands.

Utilita Energy said it hoped the scheme would turn the venue, formerly known as the Ageas Bowl and the Rose Bowl, into "the world's greenest cricket ground ".

It added the solar panels were expected to save the cricket ground "a six figure sum" each year in electricity costs, as well as 80 tonnes of carbon.

The scheme, submitted by the energy firm in February, has been approved by Eastleigh Borough Council.

