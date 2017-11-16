Cricket: Kolkata rain delays toss in India v Sri Lanka opener

KOLKATA (Reuters) - Light rain has delayed the toss and start of play in the first test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Wet weather has been forecast for the first three days and rain began to fall 15 minutes before the scheduled toss.

Nagpur and Delhi host the other matches of the three-test series, which will be followed by three one-dayers and as the same number of Twenty20 Internationals between the neighbours.





(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)