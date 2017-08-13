Sandakan takes maiden five-wicket haul as India post 487

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Third Test Match - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 13, 2017 - Sri Lanka's Lakshan Sandakan celebrates with captain Dinesh Chandimal after taking the wicket of India's Mohammed Shami (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan picked up his maiden five-wicket test haul as India were all out for 487 in the first over after lunch on the second day of the third test on Sunday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was out for 108 after scoring his first test hundred and was the last batsman to be dismissed for India, who lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sandakan finished with 5-132, while left-arm spin colleague Malinda Pushpakumara took 3-82 for the hosts.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)