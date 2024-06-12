Crews working brush fire near FPL Energy Center in Putnam County

Putnam County Fire Rescue is working a 12-acre brush fire Tuesday evening.

Units are on scene of the fire off of Cloud Avenue at the FPL Twin Lakes Solar Energy Center.

On its Facebook page, fire rescue said crews observed and located the initial 2-acre brush fire with multiple exposures. Florida Forest Service is on the scene conducting a backburn to contain the fire.

This is a developing story.

