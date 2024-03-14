Man hospitalized after being rescued from Gwinnett County apartment complex fire, officials say

Crews are investigating an apartment fire with an entrapment.

Gwinnett County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that crews got reports of a fire at the Park on Sweetwater apartments on Sweetwater Road.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large number of fire trucks and police officers in the complex’s parking lot.

Authorities confirmed only one person was hurt. Their condition and identity have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the fire was confined to one unit on the ground floor of the building, where three people were inside.

Crews confirmed that one man was found in a bedroom and rescued from the blaze. He is now at the hospital recovering.

No other injuries were reported from the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: