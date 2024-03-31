Crews still repairing NC 12 after coastal flooding closes Outer Banks road for 6 days

N.C. 12 flooded with dunes washed away on Tuesday on Ocracoke. Photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCN) — After N.C. 12 was closed for six straight days at the North Carolina coast, crews Sunday are still repairing the key road that runs along the Outer Banks.

Flooding, high winds and 15-foot breaking waves washed away dunes, leading to ocean surf and sand covering N.C. 12 and closing sections starting last weekend — Saturday, March 23 — and lasting until Friday afternoon.

Ocean water and sand were seen along the road in various areas including in Buxton and near mile 76 at Ocracoke North.

Barrier dunes were washed away and ocean overwash was on N.C. 12 at Ocracoke, according to a photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A crew operating a crane to repair part of NC 12 at the Outer Banks on Sunday. Photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

N.C. 12 was closed for six days last week along the north end of Ocracoke, but parts of the road on Hatteras/Pea Islands were closed all but one day.

Crews were still clearing sand and water from the road over the weekend, according to the NCDOT.

Officials warned that there would be a lane closure around workers replacing sandbags.

Flooding in Buxton along N.C. 12 last week. Photo from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Sunday afternoon, a large crane could be seen repairing part of the sand dunes at the Ocracoke North area of N.C. 12, with one lane blocked.

There’s no word how long the repairs could take.

