Crews searching for man who went missing while swimming in Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said a man went missing after swimming in the Potomac River Friday night.

Crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, U.S. Park Police and U.S. Park Service were all searching for the man who went missing in the water at around 8:45 p.m.

Do you recognize me? Prince George’s County Fire Department looking for dog’s owner

Officials said the man went missing somewhere in the Potomac River between Anglers and Sandy Landing. He was trying to swim across the river.

Units were still searching for the man in the river and in the park.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.