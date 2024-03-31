Crews searching for kayaker at Chatfield Reservoir, 1 in serious condition

DENVER (KDVR) — Crews are searching for a kayaker in the water at Chatfield Reservoir Saturday night.

South Metro Fire Rescue said two kayakers were in the water on the west side of the reservoir.

One person was able to get to shore and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, SMFR said.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue are searching for a kayaker in the water at Chatfield Reservoir Saturday night. (Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews were searching on the water and the shore for the second kayaker. just after 9 p.m., SMFR said it called off the shoreline search.

“One kayaker did go under the water and missing at this time,” SMFR posted on X.

SMFR said Colorado Parks and Wildlife has two boats on the water and is launching an underwater drone.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had a drone in the air to help with the search, and SMFR had a boat on the water and another drone in the air.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was also there to help with the search effort.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

