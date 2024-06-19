Crews search for work release inmate who jumped out of a transport van

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Louisiana Department of Corrections inmate who escaped out of a transport van around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, Shawn Simien, 34, of Calcasieu Parish, was with the East Baton Rouge Transitional Work Program and was on assignment.

Simien was reported to be in the area of Plank Road and Hooper Road. Crews searched by air with helicopters and on ground near the St. Pius X Catholic Church on Hooper Road.

He was serving time for first degree robbery and was set to be released in August of 2025.

No further details are available. This is an ongoing investigation.

