Crews search ‘Playpen’ after reports of missing boater

CHICAGO — Emergency crews responded to reports of a missing boater Saturday in Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to the area known as “the Playpen” in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach around 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

Divers searched the water for about an hour and a half before calling off the search.

No other information has been provided at this time.

