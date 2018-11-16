Crews search for California fire victims as list of missing grows

By Terray Sylvester

PARADISE, Calif. (Reuters) - The search for victims of a catastrophic blaze that reduced a northern California town to ashes intensified on Thursday as authorities posted an expanded list of nearly 300 people reported missing in the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead so far in the Camp Fire, which erupted a week ago in the drought-parched Sierra foothills 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco and now ranks as one of the most lethal single U.S. wildfires since the turn of the last century.

Authorities attributed the high death toll in part to the staggering speed with which the wind-driven flames, fueled by desiccated scrub and trees, raced through Paradise, a town of 27,000 residents.

Nearly 9,000 homes and other buildings, including most of the town, were incinerated last Thursday night, hours after the blaze erupted, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

What was left was a ghostly, smoky expanse of empty lots covered in ash and strewn with twisted wreckage and debris.

Thousands of additional structures were still threatened by the blaze, and as many as 50,000 people remained under evacuation orders. An army of firefighters, many from distant states, labored to contain and suppress the flames.

The revised official roster of 297 individuals whose whereabouts and fate remained unknown is more than double the number of people Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said on Wednesday night had been reported missing by loved ones.

Honea said the list of missing https://bit.ly/2BaiYxy would fluctuate as more names are added and others are removed, either because they turn up safe or come to be identified among the dead.

DNA SAMPLES

The sheriff has asked relatives of the missing to submit DNA samples to hasten identification of the dead. But he acknowledged some of those unaccounted for may never be conclusively found.

The Butte County disaster coincided with a flurry of smaller blazes in Southern California, most notably the Woolsey Fire, which has been linked with three fatalities and destroyed at least 500 structures in the mountains and foothills near the Malibu coast west of Los Angeles.

The latest blazes have capped a pair of calamitous wildfire seasons in California that scientists largely attribute to prolonged drought they say is symptomatic of climate change.

The cause of the fires are being investigated. Two electric utilities have said they experienced equipment problems close to the origins of the blazes around the time they were reported.

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump, who has been criticized as having politicized the fires by casting blame on forest mismanagement, plans to visit the fire zones on Saturday to meet with displaced residents.

Cal Fire said that 40 percent of the Camp Fire's perimeter had been contained, up from 35 percent, even as the footprint of the blaze grew 2,000 acres to 140,000 acres (57,000 hectares). Containment of the Woolsey fire grew to 57 percent.

But the impact of smoke and soot was felt far and wide. Public schools in Sacramento and surrounding districts 90 miles (145 km) to the south, and as far away as San Francisco and Oakland, announced classes would be canceled on Friday due to worsening air quality from the Camp Fire.

TENT CITY

Those who survived the flames but lost their homes were moving in temporarily with friends or relatives or bunking down in American Red Cross shelters.

At a shelter set up in a church in nearby Oroville, a bulletin board was plastered with dozens of photos of missing people, along with messages and phone numbers. Church officials posted lists of names they received in phone calls from people searching for friends and family. Evacuees are asked to check the boards to see if their names appear.

Many others have found a haven at a still-open Walmart store in Paradise. A section of the store's parking lot was roped off for use as a distribution center for clothes, food and coffee, while people who fled their homes set up dozens of tents in an adjacent field or slept in their cars in the parking lot. Portable toilets were brought in.

Evacuees milling in the parking lot faced morning temperatures that dropped into the mid-30s Fahrenheit and many wore breathing masks for protection from lingering smoke.