Crews resume search Thursday for man last seen on the Milwaukee River in Thiensville

Crews are resuming their search Thursday to find a man last seen on the Milwaukee River near the Thiensville dam on Wednesday, June 5.

Thiensville police and Southern Ozaukee Fire Department crews responded to Village Park Wednesday evening after several people reported seeing a man in the river in distress around 6:30 p.m., Southern Ozaukee Fire Capt. Joel Deutsch said.

Eight agencies were called in to help, including the Milwaukee Fire Department and Port Washington Fire Department dive teams, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which provided help through sonar, Deutsch said.

Search efforts were unsuccessful the evening of June 5, and some personnel stayed overnight to continue monitoring, he said.

Crews started searching again around sunrise Thursday, Deutsch said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Crews search for missing man in Milwaukee River near Thiensville dam