Crews resume search for child who fell into Pennsylvania creek

Rescue crews are working again on Sunday morning in the hopes of finding a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in a creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to officials.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, crews resumed a search for a girl who fell into Chester Creek at about 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Officials suspended the search after 10 p.m. on Saturday after searching for the girl for several hours.

Officials told NBC Philadelphia that the incident began at around 7 p.m. on Saturday night when three girls were playing by Chester Creek and two of them slipped on the mud and fell into the water.

Rescue crews at Chester Creek (WCAU)

One of those girls was able to get herself out, but the 6-year-old is believed to still be in the water, officials said.

The girl’s aunt, Tyeesha Reynolds, told NBC Philadelphia that her daughter tried holding on to the young girl’s jacket but couldn’t, and she got swept away into the creek.

NBC Philadelphia has also been told that several of the girl’s family members also jumped in the water and started searching on their own before crews arrived.

The area of the creek is located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, according to the director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services, Tim Boyce.

Rescue boats are in the water looking for the girl as the Coast Guard circles above the scene. The search area includes the Delaware River, according to sources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com