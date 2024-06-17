Crews respond after wildfire sparks near I-70, Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A wildfire started along I-70 near the Utah-Colorado border on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

“There are no travel or highway impacts at this time,” Utah Fire Info said on social media Monday. “Smoke is blowing away from the highway.”

READ NEXT: Little Twist wildfire updates: 2,279 acres, 0% contained

Several jurisdictions are said to be working on the incident, Utah Fire Info said. The Moab Valley Fire Department said via social media that its crews are at the scene of the fire.

There is no further information at this time.

Here’s how you can prevent wildfires

According to BLM statewide fire prevention order UT 910-21-001, fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and explosives of any kind are prohibited year-round in Utah.

According to the BLM, there are several ways Utahns can work to prevent wildfires. A few ways you can prevent fires are listed below.

“The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires when visiting public lands,” the BLM has said. “Please keep water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.”

Utahns are encouraged to fully extinguish their campfires, as well as avoid building fires when winds are 15 mph or higher. Utahns should also properly dispose of cigarettes and fully extinguish them.

The BLM discourages Utahns from target shooting when the weather conditions are hot, dry, and windy. The BLM also suggests choosing a target shooting backstop that is free of rocks and dry grass, since bullets can create a spark if they hit a rock.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.