Crews respond to wildfire east of Cloudcroft

Jordan Honeycutt

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Lincoln National Forest say crews are responding to the Moser Fire four miles east of Cloudcroft.

  • Start Date: Monday, May 20, 2024

  • Location: East of Cloudcroft

  • Size: 25 acres

  • Contained: 0%

  • Structures Burned: N/A

  • Cause of Fires: Unknown

  • Evacuations: N/A

  • Vegetation: Mixed conifer

  • Response: Lincoln National Forest

