Crews respond to wildfire east of Cloudcroft
CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Lincoln National Forest say crews are responding to the Moser Fire four miles east of Cloudcroft.
Start Date: Monday, May 20, 2024
Location: East of Cloudcroft
Size: 25 acres
Contained: 0%
Structures Burned: N/A
Cause of Fires: Unknown
Evacuations: N/A
Vegetation: Mixed conifer
Response: Lincoln National Forest
