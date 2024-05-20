Crews respond to wildfire east of Cloudcroft

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Lincoln National Forest say crews are responding to the Moser Fire four miles east of Cloudcroft.

Start Date : Monday, May 20, 2024

Location : East of Cloudcroft

Size : 25 acres

Contained : 0%

Structures Burned : N/A

Cause of Fires: Unknown

Evacuations : N/A

Vegetation : Mixed conifer

Response: Lincoln National Forest

