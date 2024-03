LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Lincoln County Emergency Management says multiple agencies are responding to a train derailment east of Davenport in Lincoln County.

Train derailment in Lincoln County. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews continue working at the scene.

