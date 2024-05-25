Crews respond to train derailment on Highway 79 northeast of Stuttgart

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation said a train derailment was reported in Arkansas County Friday evening.

According to ARDOT, the train derailment was reported on Highway 79, just over four miles northeast of Stuttgart.

Officials said the area of the derailment was between Stuttgart and Ulm.

ARDOT officials said all lanes of Highway 79 are impacted due to the incident.

There is no word yet on what caused the derailment.

Stuttgart police said there are believed to be no injuries at this time.

