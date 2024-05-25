Crews respond to residential fire in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Carlsbad Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Pine Avenue Saturday, with several engines arriving on the scene.

According to Carlsbad Police, a call came in around 1:30 p.m. reporting the blaze.

Authorities said Harding Street from Oak Avenue to Pine Avenue will be closed for an unknown duration as crews work in the area.

The public has been encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.