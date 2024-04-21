Crews respond to overnight fire at Ravenna bar

RAVENNA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews had to respond to a late-night fire at a bar in Ravenna Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at Rum Runners located on Apple Avenue and South Ravenna Road just before 11:30 p.m. Firefighters on the scene told News 8 that the bar was closed when the fire was first reported and that no one was inside.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet as an investigation is still ongoing.

The owner of Rum Runners posted on the bar’s Facebook page Sunday morning saying that everyone is ok and they are unaware of how much was lost in the fire but that they are hoping to open up again soon.

