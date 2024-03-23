Crews respond to multiple crashes on I-93 in New Hampshire amid heavy snow

Crews responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire amid a downfall of heavy late-March snowfall.

I-93 Southbound was closed at Exit 20 due to multiple crashes, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

One of the crashes involved a downed street light.

The department shared multiple photos of cars embedded in the thick snowbanks off the highway.

Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue did not say whether there were any injuries.

All lanes of I-93 Southbound were reopened as of 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

