Crews respond to house fire in Coffeyville, house deemed total loss

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — An unoccupied house in Coffeyville caught fire Wednesday, prompting a response from firefighters.

A news release from the Coffeyville Fire Department said around 2:57 a.m. crews responded to the 400 block of W. 3rd St. for a structure fire.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Multiple water lines were drawn to extinguish the fire, and it was under control in roughly 10 minutes.

The fire required off-duty crews and the Dearing Fire Department were called in for assistance.

No injuries were reported, and the house was deemed a total loss.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

