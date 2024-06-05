Crews respond to fire at former Beltzhoover Elementary School

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at the former Beltzhoover Elementary School.

First responders were called to Cedarhurst Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

The fire was spotted from Channel 11′s Tower Cam. Thick, black smoke was seen pouring into the air.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

