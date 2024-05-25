Crews respond to business fire in Wolfchase area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a business in the Wolfchase area Friday night.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to a strip mall on Wolf Creek Parkway off of North Germantown Parkway just before 9 p.m.

WREG crews spotted several fire trucks as well as a Memphis Police squad car. A large part of the area has been blocked off.







The fire department has not released details on the fire at this time.

