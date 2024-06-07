Crews respond to brushfires in Volusia County after lightning strikes during severe storms

Firefighters are monitoring several brushfires in the Pierson area.

These pictures were taken late Thursday night near Nine Mile Point Road and Old Bubbly Road.

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association said there was lots of lightning in that area Thursday night.

The Florida Forest Service is also responding.

Volusia County is currently under a burn ban due to drought conditions.

People in Volusia County are prohibited from lighting and burning open fires, including bonfires, campfires, yard debris burning, and outdoor cooking near heavily wooded areas.

Residents are also advised to take steps to protect their properties.

These measures include creating a 30-foot defensible space around homes, clearing trash and dead vegetation from yards, removing leaves and debris from roofs and gutters, and exercising extreme caution when grilling, camping, or discarding cigarettes.

