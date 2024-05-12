Crews respond to apartment fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said crews responded to an apartment fire in Northeast.

According to a post on the X platform, the fire started inside an apartment located in the 600 block of Edgewood Street.

The fire activated the sprinklers.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

DC Fire and EMS said the fire was inside a unit and did not spread anywhere else.

Fire investigators were requested to find out how it started and to see if it will displace the tenants.

No injuries were reported.

