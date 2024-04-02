Crews respond to 2 potential water main breaks in South Fulton overnight

WSBTV.com News Staff
Crews are on the scene of two potential water main breaks in South Fulton early Tuesday.

Atlanta Watershed said shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of Butner Road and Union Road.

Then, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Atlanta Watershed said it was responding to a potential water main break at Utoy Springs Road.

It is unclear if these are related to each other.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is LIVE in South Fulton where crews work to resolve this issue for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Officials said people and businesses in these areas could see a temporary water outage. It is unclear exactly how many people are affected by this outage.

As of 4 a.m., crews were still seen in the area.

