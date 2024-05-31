Crews rescue stuck moose Friday afternoon in Auburn

May 31—AUBURN — Police, public works and wildlife crews Friday rescued a young moose that became lodged between a garage and a tree near a home on Josslyn Street.

Police later said the moose had been stuck for hours before a neighbor noticed the animal's predicament and called for help.

"In fact," police wrote in a news release, "he had been stuck there all night before being discovered by a neighbor this morning."

Police teamed up with Auburn Public Works and the Maine Warden's Service — along with some people police described as "very helpful" neighbors — to free the moose and take it for treatment.

The animal was tranquilized as the rescue efforts got underway, police said. After he was dislodged, the moose was placed in a warden's truck and taken for medical treatment.

Police said the animal will be go to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray or possibly released, depending its health.

